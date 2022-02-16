IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 119 more COVID-19 related deaths in its first report since the end of the state’s emergency proclamation. The state will now update data on the spread of the coronavirus once weekly, with no updates on outbreaks at long term care facilities being reported.

According to Wednesday’s report, a total of 8,948 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. That is an increase of 119 deaths from last week’s report. The state is also reporting 7,375 new positive test results for COVID-19 in the last seven days. That is a sharp decrease from previous seven-day reports.

The state is no longer reporting hospitalization data nor positive rates as negative test result data isn’t being reported. Outbreaks at long term care facilities are not being reported, either. More than 100 facilities were reporting outbreaks when the last update was provided on Monday.