DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has released the identity of the 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River earlier this week.

Diamond Mathis was on an inflatable raft with two other children on the river. According to witness statements to law enforcement, Mathis got off the raft, went under water, and never resurfaced.

After a three day search, Mathis’ body was found in the river by the Des Moines Police Department Metro STAR Unit.