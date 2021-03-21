11-Year-Old Girl Missing in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the community’s help finding a missing girl.

Maleyja Pender, 11, was last seen at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 800 block of E. County Line Road. She was wearing a pink shirt, blue-colored capri-style pants and white-colored shoes.

Police say Maleyja left the residence voluntarily. Authorities and guardians are concerned because her destination is unknown and she does not have the resources to care for herself.

If you have any information about Maleyja’s location or have seen her since 6:45 p.m. Sunday, call 911.