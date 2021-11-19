11 team Iowa Alliance high school athletic conference announced

DES MOINES, IOWA — Ten former CIML schools – including five Des Moines public high schools – will join Waterloo East in forming a new athletic conference next fall. The 11-team ‘Iowa Allinace Conference’ was announced by the schools on Friday morning.

The teams will be split into North and South divisions:

North: Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City and Waterloo East

South: Des Moines East, Hoover, Lincoln, North and Roosevelt and Ottumwa

All of the schools except for Waterloo East were members of the Central Iowa Metropolitan League in the last year. Des Moines superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart released a statement on the new league saying: “This change is about providing our students with more opportunities to participate, compete and

succeed … I am excited for what this will mean for our high schools and all members of the new conference.”

The conference will begin activities in the fall of the 2022-2023 school year. Cross Country, Boys Golf, Girls Swimming and Volleyball are the only sports that are announced for the fall semester at this time.