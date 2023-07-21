DES MOINES, Iowa — Eleven people have been charged in connection with a federal investigation into firearms trafficking, drug distribution, and more from across the metro.

On Thursday federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed nine search warrants which resulted in the arrest of the 11 defendants. The warrants also resulted in the seizure of about 13,000 suspected fentanyl pills, seven firearms, one machine gun conversion device, and $23,000 in cash.

The individuals charged are listed below:

Armani Eugene Gates, 19.

Majok Majok, 18.

Trent Douglas Brown, Jr., 19.

Santiz Cortez Langford, Jr., 19.

Semaj Johnson, 19.

Dawn Ellease Robinson, 44.

Deadrian Maurice Nelson, 18.

Deon Ellease Cooper, 27.

Johnetta Marie Strode, 36.

Avontae Lamar Tucker, 20.

Bakier Esmaeil, 18.

These charges are the result of a year-long investigation into violent acts, shootings, firearms possession and use, firearm straw purchasing and trafficking, and the distribution of drugs in Des Moines by the criminal street gang OMB (Only My Brothers), a subset of the criminal street gang C-Block, the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa said.

The Des Moines Police Department began the investigation in November 2021. Evidence collected since then has connected nearly 100 shootings to the investigation and ongoing gang conflicts in the city, the department said.

Ninety-two firearms have been forensically connected to illegal activities that were the focus of the investigation, police said. Seventy-three of those firearms have been recovered.

According to a press release, Robinson, who is the mother of Langford and Cooper, allegedly helped Langford purchase a firearm that was later found in the possession of one of the victims in the Starts Right Here shooting that happened in January.