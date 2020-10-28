11 Exotic Birds Rescued from ‘Deplorable Conditions’ in Des Moines Home















Photos Courtesy Animal Rescue League of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is now caring for eleven exotic birds it rescued from a Des Moines homes this week.

The 11 birds, including seven cockatoos, two parrots and two cockatiels, were found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ according to the ARL. They say the floor of the home was covered with nearly a foot of trash. The birds’ cages were filthy and filled with feces, as well, according to the ARL.

The birds are all in need of medical care. One bird’s toenails have grown into a complete loop. Another’s beak is so long it touches the bird’s breast.

No charges have been announced but the ARL says a criminal investigation is ongoing.