1,086 Positive COVID-19 Tests, Four More Deaths Reported in Iowa

IOWA — Another 1,086 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and four more Iowans have passed away from the virus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics. 15 counties in Iowa, mostly in the northwest corner, now have an average positive rate over 15%.

The numbers are based on test results reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday. The reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period as the figures may include backdated data that is being newly recorded.

The 1,086 new cases increases the statewide number of individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 to 84,433. Of those, the state considers 62,575 to be recovered. 765,325 have been tested for COVID-19; 11% of them have tested positive for the virus.

The one day statewide positive rate for Thursday was 10.5% based on 6,535 test results received at state labs.

15 counties in Iowa now have a two-week average positive rate above 15%. Governor Reynolds established 15% average positivity rate as a threshold for schools to meet to apply for online-only learning, but she has since said it is just a guideline, not a requirement.

The list of 15 counties includes: Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, Crawford, Audubon, Henry, Sac, Plymouth, Fremont, Dubuque, Winnebago, Delaware, Woodbury, O’Brien and Palo Alto.

The number of Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19 now stands at 1,303 with the deaths of four more individuals reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died, 678 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 50 outbreaks affecting 1,019 individuals according the state’s coronavirus website.

There are currently 330 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 25 patients in the last 24 hours. There are 87 patients in the ICU and 35 patients on ventilators. There are currently 2,700 in-patient hospital beds available in Iowa as well as 396 ICU beds and 777 ventilators.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.