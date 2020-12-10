 

 

10,000+ Iowans Filed For Unemployment Last Week, Double the Previous Week’s Figures

News

IOWA — The number of Iowans filing initial unemployment claims doubled from week-to-week according to Iowa Workforce Development.

On Thursday, IWD reported that 10,747 Iowans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week. That’s more than double the 5,357 that applied in the prior week. The number of continuing claims for the week stood at 43,121. That is an increase of 9,409 from the previous week.

IWD reports that the leading industries for unemployment claims in the last week were construction and manufacturing. IWD says the increase in new unemployment filings was “not unexpected”.

Nationwide, the number of new unemployment claims jumped by 137,000 in the last week.

