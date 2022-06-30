SAC COUNTY, Iowa — An employee for two hog confinement sites was arrested for livestock neglect after law enforcement discovered over 1000 dead pigs between the sites on Thursday.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of dead pigs in the 2400 mile of Otter Ave. Law enforcement interviewed Elana May Laber, 33, who was employed to maintain the sites. According to a press release, Laber first told officers she shut off the breakers that controlled the electricity the night before, causing the death of the pigs.

Law enforcement said a veterinary specialist inspected the site and discovered that the pigs had been dead for at least a week. When law enforcement personnel questioned Laber again, she allegedly said she knew the pigs had been dead for a week but didn’t know what to do.

Laber was arrested and charged with two-counts of criminal mischief in the first degree and two-counts of livestock neglect.

The hog confinement sites are owned by Corey AGR Inc., from Lytton and their estimated loss is more than 150,000 dollars.