DES MOINES, IOWA — The State of Iowa will spend $100 million in federal funding to secure all of its schools in the wake of escalating gun violence and mass shootings around the country including the massacre of 21 children and teachers at a Texas Elementary School.

Governor Reynolds announced the new initiatives at a press conference on Tuesday along with Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.

The initiatives will make $50,000 in federal money available to each school building in the state, private and public, to be spent on security according to the Governor. Commissioner Bayens outlined a four-point plan of initial measures his department will oversee to increase school security:

Make an emergency radio available in every school building

Create an anonymous reporting platform where parents, students, staff can report violent behavior

Increase use of threat monitoring software to search for warning signs

More active shooter training available to schools

Bayens says he hopes to have the program “fully operational” by the start of the next school year this fall.