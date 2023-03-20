From the point of view of the eater, two hands hold a scrumptious looking bacon cheeseburger.

IOWA — The Iowa Beef Industry Council’s annual hunt for the best burger in the state of Iowa is on. The beef producers group released the names of the ten finalists in the 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest. The restaurants were nominated online and will be judged anonymously.

Here are this year’s finalists:

Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill, Wilton

Ben’s Burgers, Ankeny

Birdies, Burgers & Brews, Graettinger

Burger & Company, Spirit Lake

Fishback & Stephenson Cider House, Fairfield

Foodie Garage Eatery, Dubuque

Flight Bar + Grille, Huxley

Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill, Springbrook

Parlor on Main, Central City

Troy’s Bar & Grill, Earling

2022’s best burger winner was The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.