OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Omaha Police Department said that a one-year-old died after being left in a van. The van’s driver has since been arrested.

Ryan Williams courtesy Omaha Police Department

On Monday, the Omaha Police Department’s Child Special Victims Unit was called to the Kidz of the Future Childcare center at around 3:06 p.m. after someone reported that there was a one-year-old found unresponsive in a van.

The call came amid a heat wave in which temperatures reached a high of 97° in Omaha on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The one-year-old, identified by family as Ra’Miyah Worthington, was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said. Police did not say how long she was left in the vehicle.

Police said that the driver of the van, Ryan Williams, 62, was arrested for child abuse by neglect resulting in death.

The Omaha Police Department said that they are still investigating the incident.

A GoFundMe was made to help the family with funeral arrangements and other expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.