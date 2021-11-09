1 teen suspect in teacher’s murder wants $1 million bond reduced

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – One of the two teens accused of murdering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher is asking for his bond to be reduced.

The body of 66-year-old Nohema Graber was discovered in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Nov. 3, the same day she was reported missing.

Two of her former students are charged with her death. Police say Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16-years-old, plotted the murder over social media. They are each charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Miller has filed a motion to have his $1 million bond reduced. According to the filing, Miller has no prior criminal record and no school disciplinary record.

If the bond is reduced, Miller would have to wear GPS monitoring and be under adult supervision at all times.