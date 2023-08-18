MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A 16-year-old boy died Thursday night after an ATV and a UTV collided on a rural Mahaska County road.

Deputies with the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of 270th Street and Teller Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on the report of an auto accident.

The MCSO said when deputies arrived they determined a 4-wheeler ATV had collided with a side-by-side UTV in the roadway. The collision caused the UTV to overturn and eject one of its passengers, a 16-year-old boy. The UTV then rolled onto the teen.

Despite life-saving measures taken at the scene, the teen was pronounced dead.

Three others were involved in the crash, the 19-year-old driver of the ATV, the 16-year-old driver of the UTV, and another 16-year-old passenger in the UTV. The Iowa State Patrol said all three suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing names at this time.

The Iowa State Patrol, Cedar Township Fire and Rescue, Mahaska Health Ambulance Service, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.