DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on the city’s eastside left one person seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a motorcycle accident around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of York Street and East University Ave.

When medics arrived, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive and transported them to a nearby hospital. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. The crash victim’s name hasn’t been released.