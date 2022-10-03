DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved.

Police say the victim was walking north across the school’s parking lot from an apartment complex when a car approached him and someone started firing at him. The suspect ran from the scene and was chased by the car with more shots fired – eight in total. Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was struck by gunfire. He was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

Police say it is lucky that the situation did not turn out worse. The scene is surrounded by the mall, school, apartment buildings and a daycare.

Police are still looking for the suspect vehicle. This is a developing story.