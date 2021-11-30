1 person seriously injured in morning crash on Highway 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured in a crash along Highway 5 Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Highway 5 near Sunset Drive in the northbound lanes.

Des Moines police say three vehicles were involved with one ending up upside down. One person was trapped and needed to be pulled from the vehicle. They suffered serious injuries but police say they are expected to survive.

Traffic was detoured for a short time while emergency crews cleared the scene but the road is re-opened.