HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of one person Sunday night in Hardin County.

It happened around 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road D65, south of Hubbard, according to a crash report from the ISP. A Volvo station wagon was traveling eastbound on D65 when it failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a semi-truck traveling southbound on Highway 65.

The crash report said one person died at the scene of the accident and one person was transported to a hospital in Iowa Falls. No names have been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the accident.