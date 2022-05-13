ANKENY, Iowa — One person was killed on Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash east of Ankeny. The crash happened near the intersection of NE 78th Avenue and NE 38th Street around 4:15 p.m.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and others were injured, though details of the severity of their injuries wasn’t released. One vehicle had a single occupant while the other had a driver and two passengers.

NE 78th Avenue remained closed for the accident investigation as of 6:00 p.m. This is a developing story.