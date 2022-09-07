SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a person was killed after stepping out of a vehicle and into the path of an oncoming semi on Interstate 80 in Scott County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened near the 291 mile marker on I-80 around 9:00 p.m. According to an online crash report, a vehicle was stopped on the inside shoulder of the interstate when someone stepped from the vehicle into the roadway. That person was struck and killed by an oncoming semi. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The name of the person killed has not been released by the Iowa State Patrol.