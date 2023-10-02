HAMPTON, IOWA — A Hampton man was killed on Saturday after he struck a motorcyclist while trying to cross a highway. It happened at the intersection of Highway 65 and 170th Street, north of the town of Hampton.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 84-year-old Robert Irwin was trying to cross Highway 65 in his golf cart around 3:20 pm when it collided with an oncoming motorcycle driven by Core Spear of Hampton. Both men were taken from the scene of the crash to a hospital in Hampton. Irwin died from his injuries; no condition was provided for Spear.

Thus far in 2023, 281 people have died on Iowa roadways. That’s an 10% increase over this date last year.