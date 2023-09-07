DES MOINES, IOWA — Two shooting incidents overnight in Des Moines left one person injured and two teens in custody.

According to an online post from the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Clark Street after an officer heard dozens of gunshots. Police found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a metro hospital in serious condition. Police took a 17-year-old into custody at the scene and also recovered a handgun that was reported stolen in Mississippi.

About an hour-and-a-half later police were called to the 1300 block of E. 17th street on another report of shots fired. Police found a vehicle and a home that had been struck by gunshots. A 16-year-old armed with a handgun was arrested at that scene.

Neither suspects names are being released by police.