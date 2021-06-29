1 person charged for interrupting Des Moines City Council meeting Monday

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines City Council and Des Moines Police Department held true to their promise to crack down on interruptions from the audience at their Monday meeting. 26-year-old John Noble of Des Moines was arrested and charged with trespass and interference with official acts for reportedly interrupting the meeting and disobeying officers outside the council chambers.

According to the criminal complaint, Noble was among a group of residents who were escorted out of the meeting after being disruptive. Once the group moved to a public viewing area outside the chambers, police say Noble continued to bang on doors and was warned repeatedly to stop blocking doors open with his foot as others passed through. Officers eventually took him into custody after he continued to ignore their commands.

The Des Moines City Council enacted a new set of rules for public conduct before Monday’s meeting. The council’s previous meeting two weeks prior was postponed after protesters interrupted. The meeting concluded the next day via Zoom. That meeting was the first in-person meeting of the council in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.