1 man critically injured in bar shooting near Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting Thursday night at a bar near the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

It happened at the Maingate Bar and Grill at the corner of E. 30th St. and Grand Ave. just before 10:00 p.m., according to the Des Moines Police Department.

An adult male was shot in the stomach and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No information about a possible suspect in the shooting has been released and police say they’ve made no arrests in the case yet. The investigation into the incident continues.

