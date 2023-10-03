POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a shooting along I-80 near Grinnell Tuesday morning.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations responded to a report of a shooting at around 8:25 a.m. along the westbound lanes of I-80 near the 188 mile marker, just east of the Grinnell exit.

According to the sheriff’s office, an adult male was shot and killed and the suspected shooter has been taken into custody. The victim’s and the suspect’s names have not been released.

No information about what led to the shooting has been released.