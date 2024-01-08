MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A Winterset man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in around 7:45 p.m. about a crash near the intersection of 230th St. and Upland Ave. That’s about five miles northwest of St. Charles.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene they found David Blair, deceased. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation by the MCSO shows Blair’s vehicle missed the curve, entered the ditch, then rolled and came to rest on its top. The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is still ongoing.