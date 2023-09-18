STORY COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash over the weekend.

At around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 130th Street and 630th Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they discovered two individuals seriously injured and one individual already deceased.

According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Tanner Crooks was driving his 2017 Nissan Maxima southbound on 630th Ave. with his passenger. Crooks allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and his car broadsided a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, the sheriff’s office said.

Crooks died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Crooks’ passenger, a 32-year-old female, was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital via air ambulance. The driver of the Silverado, a 56-year-old female, was also transported to a hospital via air ambulance.

The sheriff’s office is asking all motorists to be mindful of all traffic control signs as more farm machinery will be on the road as peak harvest season approaches.