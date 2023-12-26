MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed and another was injured on Christmas Day in a head-on collision just east of Winterset.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 6:30 p.m. a GMC Sierra driven by 66-year-old Marjorie B. Gregory was traveling east on Highway 92. Gregory attempted to pass a vehicle, but struck a Honda Accord, driven by 46-year-old Corey M. Brown, that was traveling westbound head-on, the report states. The collision caused Gregory’s truck to roll and hit another vehicle in the westbound lanes.

Gregory was injured and transported to a Des Moines hospital. Brown died from injuries he sustained at the scene of the crash. The crash report states Brown was not wearing a seatbelt. The third driver involved was not injured.