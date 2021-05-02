1 Killed, 1 Injured in Crash Near Osceola

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — A crash on a gravel road near Osceola killed a man and sent another man to the hospital Saturday evening.

The crash happened at Kendall Street and 240th Avenue at 11:41 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol said 20-year-old Brian Rosales of Osceola was seriously hurt after the car he was driving slid into a ditch and slammed into a driveway embankment and then into a parked car. His passenger, 38-year-old Jose Murillo-Rangel of Osceola, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol said neither man was wearing a seatbelt.