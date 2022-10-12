DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle after one person was shot at an apartment building on the city’s southside Wednesday afternoon.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Park Ave. When officers arrived they discovered evidence of gunshots, but no victim.

Medics later found one person with gunshot wounds at the intersection of Wakonda Court and Park Avenue in a private vehicle. An ambulance then transported the victim in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

According to police, two people in a red sedan shot at the victim while driving past and then fled the area. No arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story.