ALTOONA, Iowa — One person suffered a gunshot wound in a training incident at the Altoona Police Department’s gun range Thursday morning.

It happened a little before 11:10 a.m. at the police station at 900 Venbury Drive. Lt. Alyssa Wilson with the Altoona Police Department told WHO 13 that the person who was injured was not an employee of the department but was a member of another agency.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital with an injury to the foot, according to Lt. Wilson.

No other details were immediately released but more information is expected to be made available later Thursday.