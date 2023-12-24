DES MOINES, IOWA — One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Des Moines on Saturday night. It happened at 7:22 pm at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue.

According to Des Moines Police, a 2017 Lexus ES350 was turning from a parking lot onto SE 14th Street when it was hit by an oncoming 2009 Chrysler 300. Both drivers were taken from the scene to Des Moines hospitals. One driver died from their injuries, the other was reportedly in serious condition. Neither driver’s name has been released.

This is the 20th traffic-related fatality of 2023 in Des Moines, according to police.