1 dead in Marshalltown house fire

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A man is dead after fire crews were unable to rescue him from a burning Marshalltown home Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 800 block of N. Center Street around 5:00 a.m. Sunday on a house fire. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the eaves of the home, and flames could be seen in the living room area.

Neighbors told officials they heard screams for help and knocking coming from inside the home.

Because of the fire, access to the inside of the home was limited. Fire crews had to remove a window and began extinguishing the fire from outside. After firefighters were able to gain entry to the home, they found a 71-year-old male dead inside.

The man’s name has not been released.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.