SLATER, Iowa — One person is dead after a vehicle struck pedestrians at the 4th of July parade in Slater on Saturday.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Tama Street, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa State Patrol did not release any additional details surrounding the incident.

Names are being withheld pending the notification of family.

WHO 13 News will update when more information is available.