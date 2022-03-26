BONDURANT, Iowa — One driver was killed and five others were injured in a head-on crash near Bondurant on Friday evening. It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of NE 78th Avenue and NE 46th Street.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a white 2017 Dodge Charge was spotted by a Story County Deputy speeding on I-35. The deputy attempted to catch up to the speeding vehicle, following it as it exited I-35 at 1st Street in Ankeny. The deputy reportedly lost sight of the car on NE 46th Street until he came upon the scene of the accident.

Authorities say the Charger was eastbound on NE 78th Avenue when it hit a 2017 Ford Explorer head on in the intersection. There were two adults and three children in the Explorer. A woman was ejected from the passenger seat. She was taken from the scene by helicopter. At last report she was in critical condition. The man who was driving and three children in the back seat were taken by ambulance from the scene. They were listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Charger died at the scene. Authorities say he was a 19-year-old West Des Moines resident. His name isn’t being released at this time.