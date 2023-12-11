WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa – An Ottumwa man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash that injured three other people east of Agency.

It happened on Highway 34 around 2:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Tristan Zimmerman, 37, was driving westbound on Highway 34 when his truck drifted onto the north shoulder just west of the Highway 16 interchange.

The report said he lost control and the truck entered the ditch and rolled. The driver was ejected and the truck came to rest upright in a farm field. Tristan Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passenger Shayla Zimmerman, 32, was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals by air ambulance. Her current condition is not known.

Two children in the vehicle ages one and three, were transported to the hospital in Ottumwa for treatment.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.