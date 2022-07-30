STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died after a crash between an ATV and Ford truck that happened Friday night.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report the collision occurred at 6:44 p.m. in the 32000 block of 570th Ave. in Cambridge.

The crash report states that the driver of the ATV Spencer Pote, 29, was traveling southbound on 570th Ave. while the driver of the Ford F150 Chase Kratz, 17, was traveling northbound.

A dust cloud from a previous car traveling on the road made visibility low and resulted in the Ford and ATV colliding head-on, according to the crash report.

Travis Peterson, 42, and Kratz were both injured and transported to local hospitals. Pote passed away from his injuries.