JOHNSTON, Iowa — A dispute between neighbors left one person dead and another injured following a shooting in Johnston late Tuesday night.

Police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4700 block of NW 62nd Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the City of Johnston. When they arrived, they found two adult males who had been shot.

One victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died after being transported to a local hospital. Officials say the other victim was also transported to the hospital but his injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The suspected shooter is in police custody and is cooperating with the investigation.

The name of the person who died is not being released at this point, in order to notify family members first.

More details on the shooting are expected to be released later.