After a couple of dry and abnormally warm days, widespread rain associated with a large area of low pressure will put an end to this trend tonight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Today and tonight

Rain will arrive in southwest Iowa late this afternoon and expand into central and southern Iowa after sunset. By 2 AM Tuesday, all of Iowa will see light to moderate rain. Be sure to plan extra time for your morning commute regardless of where in Iowa you live; light to moderate rain will make travel more difficult during the morning. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Don’t forget the umbrella! Rain is expected through most of the day tomorrow, although there will also be a few dry periods mixed in at times too. During the afternoon and evening, there will also be a brief period when isolated thunderstorms may develop which would result in heavy rain in these areas. Afternoon temperatures will remain steady in the lower to middle 50s and the wind will be under 15 mph out of the north.

By Tuesday night, some parts of Iowa will have more than an inch of rain with more to come on Wednesday.

Wednesday

As this system continues to very slowly push its way east and northeast, colder air will arrive across Iowa. Widespread rain showers will continue into the early hours of Wednesday, but the wind will be 10-20 mph out of the north with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.

Parts of western Iowa may see a few light snow showers during the morning on Wednesday, but accumulation looks to be light with most of the snow melting as it hits the ground. Central and eastern Iowa will continue to see scattered rain showers nearly all day Wednesday, although it will not be as intense. Temperatures will stay in the lower 40s with a strong north breeze throughout the day.

Finally by Wednesday evening, most of the rain will push east out of Iowa.

Thursday

The system will wrap around overnight Wednesday into Thursday, which means we’ll see another chance for some rain and/or snow mainly before noon on Thursday. Again, while some light snow is possible, most will remain light and melt as it reaches the ground.

Thursday afternoon will be mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday and the weekend

Much drier weather will arrive for Friday and the weekend with temperatures returning to about average. Expect a mostly sunny sky each day with lows near 30° and highs in the 50s.

For the latest forecast, visit www.WHO13.com/weather.