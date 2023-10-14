KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (LIV Golf) – The start time for Sunday’s final round of LIV Golf Jeddah presented by ROSHN has been moved up one hour to 11:00 a.m., with the shotgun start taking place at 11:05 a.m. and the leading group teeing off at 11:16 a.m. (times local).

Fan entrances at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club will now open at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Live coverage of the final round will air at 11:00 a.m. local (4:00 a.m. ET) on LIV Golf Plus, The CW App and the league’s network of global broadcast partners. Coverage will also air from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. on The CW.

Globally, LIV Golf tournaments are carried on LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel and on more than a dozen international broadcast networks, delivering league coverage in over 180 territories to more than 380 million homes worldwide. For more information on how to watch the 2023 LIV Golf League, visit LIV Golf’s Where To Watch page.