What to watch Sunday night, Monday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel can win their first medals of the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. men’s rugby team begins play, the U.S. men’s gymnastics team competes in the all-around, and superpowers collide in softball. These are the events to watch on Day 3.

Primetime on NBC

NBC’s primetime broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics features live coverage of men’s triathlon and swimming finals, alongside coverage of qualifying from women’s gymnastics and women’s skateboard street.

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Beach Volleyball

Kelly Claes (25) and Sarah Sponcil (24) will be the youngest team to ever represent the U.S. in beach volleyball when they make their debut on Day 3. Claes and Sponcil, a.k.a. “Team Slaes”, made a late charge during Olympic qualifying to overtake the team of Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat for the second and final spot in Tokyo. They’ve emerged as possible medal contenders as they head into an opening match against Latvia.

Claes/Sponcil (USA) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (LAT)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Skateboarding

Following the Olympic debut of skateboarding on Day 2, it will be the women’s time to hit the street course on Day 3. Brazil has a strong group in this event, including star skater Leticia Bufoni, who won her sixth X Games gold medal earlier this month.

Women’s Street Qualifying

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Street Final

Start Time: 11:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC (11:30 p.m. ET), NBC (12 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch

Softball

The United States and Japan enter the final day of the softball round robin with unbeaten records. That will change for one of the teams when they play head-to-head for the first time in this tournament. Both teams have already secured spots in the gold medal game, which will pit them against each other again on Day 4.

United States vs. Japan

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Swimming

The first night of swimming finals was a good one for Team USA. Chase Kalisz won the first U.S. gold medal of these Olympics, and that was just the first of six total medals for the U.S. in that session. American swimmers will be tapped for even more success on the second night with Katie Ledecky racing the women’s 400m freestyle and Caeleb Dressel expected to participate in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus has emerged as a legitimate rival to Ledecky in the 400m after posting the No. 2 time ever last month.

Swimming Finals

Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Swimming Heats

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Rugby

Rugby sevens gets underway from Tokyo with each men’s team playing a pair of matches. Fiji, South Africa and New Zealand are among the best teams historically, but the U.S. team, led by Carlin Isles and Perry Baker, has been flying high in recent years and is a possible medal contender. The Eagles’ first two matches will be pivotal considering a showdown with South Africa awaits in their third and final preliminary match.

For the full schedule of matches (with times and live streams links), visit the rugby schedule page.

United States vs. Kenya

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

United States vs. Ireland

Start Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Water Polo

The U.S. women opened the water polo tournament with a 25-4 demolition of Japan. Their next opponent will be a China team coming off a narrow 18-17 loss to ROC on the first day.

United States vs. China

Start Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Gymnastics

The U.S. is one of eight counties set to compete in the men’s team final. The Americans qualified in fourth and will be led by veteran Sam Mikulak and newcomer Brody Malone, both of whom are also qualified to compete in the individual all-around final a few days later.

Men’s Team All-Around Final