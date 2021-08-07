 

 

USA men’s 4×400 relay team wins Olympic gold

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Norman, Michael Cherry, Rai Benjamin of the United States, from left, celebrate after winning the gold medal in the final of the men’s 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men won their first gold medal in a track race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay.

The U.S. men didn’t reach the final of the 4×100-meter relay, but the 4×400 team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds. It was a fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4×400 since 1996.

The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News