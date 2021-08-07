USA men’s 4×400 relay team wins Olympic gold

Michael Norman, Michael Cherry, Rai Benjamin of the United States, from left, celebrate after winning the gold medal in the final of the men’s 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men won their first gold medal in a track race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay.

The U.S. men didn’t reach the final of the 4×100-meter relay, but the 4×400 team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds. It was a fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4×400 since 1996.

The dominance in the 4x400m continues!@TeamUSA wins GOLD in both the women's and men's 4x400m relay! #TokyoOlympics



The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27.