Photos: See what teams wore at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Each day of the Tokyo Games, NBC Olympics will provide a rundown of the biggest athletes and the biggest events to watch across a variety of sports. Every single event can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, and many can also be seen on the television networks of NBC. For even more events, visit the Olympic schedule page to find listings for specific sports or TV networks.

After a day of celebration and ceremony, the Olympics open with a packed slate of competition, where the first medal of the Games is on the line in women's air rifle, the U.S. women's soccer team looks to get their first win of the Games, basketball 3x3 makes its Olympic debut and swimming gets underway with preliminary heats.