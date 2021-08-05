Native Iowan, former Hawkeye Gilman wins Olympic wrestling bronze medal

USA’s Thomas Patrick Gilman (R) celebrates his victory against Iran’s Reza Atrinagharchi in their men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling bronze medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO – A native Iowan and former Hawkeye wrestler now has an Olympic medal to brag about.

Thomas Gilman defeated Iran’s Atrinagharchi 9-1 in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg bronze medal match early Wednesday morning, Iowa time.

His road to the bronze medal began with a 5-4 loss to eventual gold medalist Zavur Uguev, competing for the Russian Olympic Committee. Next, he had a decisive win over Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev by a score of 11-1.

Gilman was born in Council Bluffs and was a three-time NCAA All-American at the University of Iowa. He finished as runner-up at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships