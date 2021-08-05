Native Iowan, former Hawkeye Gilman wins Olympic wrestling bronze medal

TOKYO – A native Iowan and former Hawkeye wrestler now has an Olympic medal to brag about.
Thomas Gilman defeated Iran’s Atrinagharchi 9-1 in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg bronze medal match early Wednesday morning, Iowa time.
His road to the bronze medal began with a 5-4 loss to eventual gold medalist Zavur Uguev, competing for the Russian Olympic Committee. Next, he had a decisive win over Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev by a score of 11-1.
Gilman was born in Council Bluffs and was a three-time NCAA All-American at the University of Iowa. He finished as runner-up at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships