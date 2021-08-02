Karissa Schweizer finishes in 11th place in 5000-meter Olympic finals

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Karissa Schweizer of Team United States competes in Heat 1 of the Women’s 5000m Round 1 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

TOKYO — Karissa Schweizer, Urbandale native and Dowling Cathlolic grad, has finished 11th in the 5,000-meters in the Tokyo Olympics Monday morning, Iowa time.

Schweizer ran a time of 14:55.80 in the final. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the gold with a time of 14:36.79. Hellen Obiri of Kenya won silver with 14:38.36 and the bronze medal went to Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia with a time of 14:38.87.

Schweizer qualified for the finals after finishing seventh in her heat of the preliminary rounds. The fastest five athletes in each of two heats automatically moved on to the finals, along with the next five fastest athletes out of the combined heats. Her time of 14:51.34 was faster than anyone in the other preliminary heat and meant she moved on to the finals.

Schweizer has another chance for an Olympic medal in the 10,000-meters. That race is scheduled for Saturday, August 7th around 5:40 a.m.