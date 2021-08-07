Iowan Karissa Schweizer finishes 12th in 10,000 meters at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Karissa Schweizer of Team United States competes in Heat 1 of the Women’s 5000m Round 1 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

TOKYO — Urbandale native Karissa Schweizer ran to a 12th-place finish in the women’s 10,000-meter final at the Olympics on Saturday.

The former Dowling Catholic standout ran a time of 31:19.96. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won gold with a time of 29:55.32. Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain won silver in 29:56.18, and Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia took bronze in 30:01.72. Emily Sisson was the top American finisher, placing tenth in 31:09.58.

The 10,000 meters wraps up the 25-year-old Schweizer’s journey in Tokyo and her first Olympics.

Earlier in the week, Schweizer placed 11th in 5,000 meters, running a time of 14:55.80 in the final.

American Alicia Monson finished one place behind Schweizer in the 10,000-meter final in 31:21.36.

Hassan’s 10,000-meter victory capped off an incredible Tokyo Olympics with her second gold and third medal overall. The Dutch star also won gold in 5,000 meters and earned bronze in 1,500 meters. She is the first person to win three medals over 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters, according to The Guardian.

Sifan Hassan, of Netherlands celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the women’s 10,000-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

