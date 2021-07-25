‘I’m just so happy’: US swimmer Emma Weyant basks in silver win

TOKYO (AP/WFLA) — Florida swimmer Emma Weyant is coming home with an Olympic medal.

The 19-year-old finished second in the Women’s 400m individual medley earning silver. Reporter Melissa Marino was able to speak with her shortly after the race. You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

Weyant finished with a time of 4:32.76. She came in behind Yui Ohashi, who finished with a time of 4:32.08.

Team USA also won the bronze as Hali Flickinger finished just behind Weyant.

“After we saw (Kalisz and Litherland go 1-2), we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘It’s our turn,’” Weyant said. “I think that really got our team going.”