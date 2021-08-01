How to watch Karissa Schweizer run the 5000m final Monday morning

TOKYO — Urbandale native Karissa Schweizer runs in the 5000-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics Monday morning.
Schweizer is expected to run her race around 7:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. CT. on Aug. 2.
Live coverage of Monday morning’s events begins at 5:20 a.m. CT on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here’s a full list of those events:
- Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round
- Women’s 200m Semifinals
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Discus Throw Final
- Men’s 400m Semifinals
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
- Women’s 5000m Final