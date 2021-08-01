 

 

How to watch Karissa Schweizer run the 5000m final Monday morning

TOKYO — Urbandale native Karissa Schweizer runs in the 5000-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics Monday morning.

Schweizer is expected to run her race around 7:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. CT. on Aug. 2.

Live coverage of Monday morning’s events begins at 5:20 a.m. CT on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. 

Here’s a full list of those events:

  • Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony
  • Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony
  • Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round
  • Women’s 200m Semifinals
  • Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
  • Women’s Discus Throw Final
  • Men’s 400m Semifinals
  • Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
  • Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
  • Women’s 5000m Final

