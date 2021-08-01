How to watch Karissa Schweizer run the 5000m final Monday morning

TOKYO — Urbandale native Karissa Schweizer runs in the 5000-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics Monday morning.

Schweizer is expected to run her race around 7:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. CT. on Aug. 2.

Live coverage of Monday morning’s events begins at 5:20 a.m. CT on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here’s a full list of those events:

Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women’s 5000m Final