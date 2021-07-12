Explainer: How will the virus emergency affect the Olympics?

Men stop to check out a restaurant and bar in Tokyo on July 9, 2021. A state of emergency began Monday, July 12, 2021, in Tokyo, as the number of new cases is climbing fast and hospital beds are starting to fill just 11 days ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

TOKYO (AP) — A virus state of emergency has begun in Japan’s capital, as the number of new cases is climbing fast and hospital beds are starting to fill just 11 days ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The main target of the new state of emergency is alcohol served at bars and restaurants as authorities want people to stay home and watch the games on TV and not gather in public.

Like past emergencies, most of the measures are requests because the government lacks a legal basis to enforce hard lockdowns.

The state of emergency will cover the entire duration of the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics and its main impact will be in barring fans from stadiums and arenas in the Tokyo area.