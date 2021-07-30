Condom used to repair canoe at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Thomas Gilman is scheduled to make his Olympic wrestling debut on August 4th in the 57 kg division. After receiving some big news while in Japan, there’s another due date that he may be looking forward to even more. Making Team USA on the wrestling mat was a dream come true for the former Iowa Hawkeye.

“A little kid from Council Bluffs, Iowa I wasn’t supposed to do anything crazy, I wasn’t supposed to be here. It just proves no matter small or significant your hometown is you can do anything you put your mind to,” says Gilman. Now just days before that dream comes true in the red, white, and blue he learned from his wife Melissa on Wednesday that another color will become extremely important – pink.